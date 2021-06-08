Weather

Warm and muggy day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An isolated shower chance Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Another similar day to Monday with muggy air in place and highs in the lower 80s. We do have a chance of scattered showers and storms, with lots of areas picking up on some dry time. Lows Tuesday night will fall to the upper 60s.

More of the same Wednesday with muggy conditions and highs in the lower 80s with a spotty shower or storm during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb by the end of the week with highs in the mid-80s with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. By the end of the week, shower and storm chances become more isolated with highs in the mid-80s.

The weekend looks warm and muggy with spotty shower chances Saturday and Sunday highs in the mid-80s. Drier and sunny Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. A quiet pattern sets up for early next week with plenty of dry time and highs in the lower 80s.