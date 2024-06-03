Warm and muggy start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running nearly 10° above average for the next couple of days.

This morning:



We’re mainly clear overhead, but there are a few areas of fog that have developed, mainly in the northern and southeastern parts of the state. Fog is not likely to become a widespread issue, but it could be dense in some spots considering how much rain we had over the weekend.

Meanwhile, temperatures are running very warm, hovering into the low and mid-60s here this morning.

Monday:

We are really going to heat things up as we roll through your Monday afternoon. Temperatures will already be very close to 80° by around lunchtime and surge into the mid and upper 80s later this afternoon. Dew points into the 60s will make it feel a bit more uncomfortable this afternoon as well.

Monday night:

Clouds will slowly build as we head through the overnight hours. There is an outside shot for an isolated thunderstorm in the western portions of the state nearing daybreak. Overnight lows will hover into the mid-60s.

Tuesday:

Much of Tuesday will be dry, with mostly sunny skies. Again, it will be pretty warm and humid, with highs into the mid-80s. There’s also a chance for some isolated thunderstorms to develop with the heat of the afternoon.

Wednesday:

An upper-level disturbance will roll through on Wednesday along with a cold front, and that should bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to much of the state. Many areas will see anywhere from 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rainfall in the midweek.

High temperatures top out at around 80° on Wednesday afternoon.

8 day forecast:

We’re in for a cooldown as we head through the end of the week and into the weekend. There are some leftover showers on Thursday, but much of the day should be dry with highs near 80°. We’ll fall back into the mid-70s as we head into Friday and the start of the weekend on Saturday. The humidity will be much lower during this time frame as well. There is an outside chance for showers and thunderstorms to wrap up the weekend on Sunday, with highs near 80. It appears we’ll see another cooldown early next week, with highs in the mid-70s for Monday of next week.