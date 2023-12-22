Warm and wet at times this holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our pattern turns active with several rain chances heading into the holiday weekend.

Friday:

The day kicks off with scattered light showers and sprinkles drifting across the region.

As we progress through the day, an upper-level disturbance is helping to squeeze out the light rain. Expect some isolated to scattered showers throughout the morning.

Otherwise expect mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions, with temperatures remain well above average. Highs top out in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Friday night – Saturday morning:

As we move into the latter part of Friday, and especially tonight, more widespread rain fills in, as an upper wave moves through. The more consistent coverage is expected along and north of the I-70.

Saturday and Sunday:

Showers will move out for the morning hours, leaving us cloudy and mild for Saturday afternoon, and likely for Sunday as well. We can’t rule out a few areas of drizzle during the day on Christmas Eve, but for the most part we should be dry across the state.

Christmas Day:

Christmas morning is forecasted to be unusually warm, with temperatures in the 50s, thanks to a surge of warm air from the south. A system, will move into the state, bringing the likelihood of widespread rain on by Monday afternoon and evening, and continuing through the mid-week. Many areas could approach nearly 1″ of rainfall through next week.

8 day forecast:

Looking ahead, there will be a bit of a cool down late next week, with temperatures returning to the lower middle 40s.