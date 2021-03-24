Warm and windy day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few isolated showers Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. Most of the day will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. A High Winds Watch is in effect Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday with gusty winds possible through the end of the week.

Highs Wednesday will top out in the lower 70s. Wednesday night lows all to the upper 40s to near 50°.

A better chance of rain and storms Thursday. Most of the morning will be dry with increasing shower chances through the afternoon. There is the chance of seeing a few gusty thunderstorms during the afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather from Indianapolis and points south with a slight risk in southern Indiana. The main threat will be damaging winds and larger hail. Highs will cool to the mid-60s.

Showers will exit Friday morning. Righ behind the cold front will be more seasonal air with highs in the mid-50s with a partly cloudy sky. This weekend starts off soggy with a chance of showers Saturday. Highs will warm to the upper 60s to near 70°. Cooler and sunny Sunday with highs in the mid-50s. Next week will start off dry and sunny with highs in the mid-50s to the lower 60s by midweek.