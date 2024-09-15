Warm but pleasant weather this week

TONIGHT

A serene night awaits, with the sky mostly clear and the air cooling to a comfortable low in the low 60s. A gentle breeze from the east will whisper at 5 to 7 mph, perfect for an evening stroll.

TOMORROW

Welcoming the week with abundant sunshine, Monday promises highs in the upper 80s. The light east wind, shifting between 3 to 6 mph, will softly rustle through the leaves, barely stirring the warm air.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The clear skies continue into the night, providing a splendid view of the stars. Temperatures will gently fall to the upper 50s, while the east wind calms to a subtle 3 to 6 mph, ensuring a peaceful end to the day.

TUESDAY

Tuesday brings another dose of vibrant sunshine with daytime highs expected in the mid-80s. The calm of the morning will gradually give way to a light breeze from the east-northeast, reaching around 6 mph in the afternoon, adding a slight crispness to the warm air.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The sky partly cloaks itself with clouds as the night approaches, with temperatures nestling into the low 60s. The northeast wind continues its gentle caress at 3 to 6 mph, setting the stage for a tranquil night.

WEDNESDAY

Expect mostly sunny skies once again on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to the mid-80s. The calm atmosphere persists, with a north-northeast wind picking up to about 5 mph in the afternoon, ensuring the day remains as pleasant as its predecessors

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies will grace the evening, with lows expected in the low 60s. The north-northeast breeze will taper off to calm as the night progresses, wrapping up another delightful day.

THURSDAY

Continuing the trend, Thursday offers more sunshine with highs comfortably sitting in the mid-80s. The wind remains cooperative, shifting to the north-northeast and staying gentle at around 6 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT

A mostly clear night will follow, with temperatures dipping to the low 60s. The north-northeast wind will slow to a calm pace, ensuring a serene nightcap to the day.

7 DAY FORECAST

This week’s pattern holds steady with very warm and tranquil conditions expected to persist. Each day unfolds under the benevolence of a dominant high-pressure system, ensuring dry conditions with ample sunshine. As we navigate through the week, the absence of significant moisture keeps the days clear and the nights cool, setting a predictable yet delightful rhythm for the days ahead.