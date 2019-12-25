Warm Christmas Day!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Temperatures this morning starting in the mid-30s with a huge warm up through the afternoon! Highs will warm to the upper 50s with a partly sunny sky! Tonight clouds will thicken up and will hold temperatures to the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be another warm afternoon with highs widespread warming to the lower 60s with a few light sprinkles around through the afternoon. We have a cold front out west which will increase our rain chances and will slowly start to cool us off. Highs by the end of the week will still be in the 50s but in the lower 50s.

This weekend spotty showers are likely through the day with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday showers are likely through the day with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Temperatures come crashing down with highs warming to the mid 30s with a few morning flurries.