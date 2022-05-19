Weather

Warm day ahead

A foggy start to the morning with a dense fog advisory in place for NW Indiana. Temperatures remain comfy with most spots in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Should be a bright afternoon with highs warming to the mid 80s! Should be slightly humid as well. Later this evening there could be a stray storm reaching severe limits but that will be very few and far between. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 60s. Even warmer to end the week with highs coming close to 90° with a mainly sunny sky.

Unsettled to start the weekend with scattered shower and storm chances returning. They’ll be around at anytime during the day with highs in the mid 80s. Showers will stick around through the morning Sunday. Highs right behind the cold front will cool to the upper 60s!

A comfortable start next week with highs in the lower 70s with sunshine. Highs will trend warmer through the week through the mid 70s. Should be mainly dry and quiet through much of the week!