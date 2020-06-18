Warm Thursday with an isolated storm chance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another quiet start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s with a mostly sunny sky. Most of the afternoon will stay dry with an isolated shower or thundershower possible later Thursday afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday night shower chances diminish and lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Friday could be our first 90° day of the summer season! Humidity will slowly begin to creep up but won’t be unbearable. Most of the day should be dry with an isolated chance for a storm.

This weekend we officially welcome in summer! Saturday at 5:44 pm with highs topping out in the lower 90s. There could also be a stray shower or storm chance during the afternoon with more dry time than not. Better chance of scattered storms Sunday for Father’s Day with highs in the upper 80s.

Next week looks unsettled with highs cooling to the mid-80s. We’ll have a daily chance of much-needed rain through the end of the week next week.