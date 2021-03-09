A warm Tuesday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A comfortable start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a few more decorative clouds than the past few mornings. Otherwise, expect to see a beautiful afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70° with a mix of sun and clouds.

On Tuesday night, clouds will clear out with lows in the lower 50s.

Another warm day Wednesday with a few more clouds through the afternoon with highs approaching 70°! A cold front will spark up a few spotty showers during the evening hours especially in northern Indiana. Showers become more widespread overnight. A wet day Thursday with showers around with highs still in the mid-60s.

Showers will come to an end early Friday morning with just about an inch on the ground statewide. Right behind the cold front will be significantly cooler air with highs in the upper 50s Friday. Temperatures will continue to tumble through the weekend with highs Saturday in the upper 40s to near 50°. A few showers will be around both Saturday and Sunday. Next week still looks to be active with rain chances to start the week.