Weather

Warm end to the week

A few morning showers will exit the state giving way to a quiet mid morning and afternoon! Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 80s with sunshine! A line of showers and storms will approach NW Indiana late tonight with a gusty thunderstorm possible. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 60s.

An unsettled start to the weekend with scattered shower and storm chances heading through the afternoon. Highs will remain warm with most spots in the mid 80s. Storms during the day in Saturday could possibly reach severe limits with a marginal risk across the state. Shower and storms will stick around briefly Sunday morning then give way to sunshine with highs much cooler in the upper 60s.

We’ll see a nice start to the work week with highs in the lower 70s Monday. Highs will be trending warmer through the week with temperatures warming to the mid 70s by Wednesday. Showers arrive mid week and stick around through Thursday with highs through the end of the week in the lower 70s.