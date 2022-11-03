Weather

Warm end to the week with rain this weekend

A great start to the morning for most with some patchy fog possible for the morning drive for NE Indiana, We should see that burn off late morning and give way to plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Highs today get even better with most spots in the lower 70s. Lows will fall to the upper 50s. A warm day to end the week! We could break a record set back in 2003 with highs reaching 76°! The record was 77°. We’ll see plenty of dry time with loads of sunshine.

This weekend we start off dry with sun and clouds. A cold front will approach the state which will increase winds through the day with gusts around 30-40mph. The cold front will move across the state and generate shower and storms. The coverage willl be spotty through Saturday evening. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain will move out overnight and we’re in store for a breezy but dry Sunday! Highs will top out in the upper 60s with loads of sunshine.

We’ll continue to see the mild weather spill into early next week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70° through mid week. That’ll be paired up with dry and sunny weather through Thursday.