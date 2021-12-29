Weather

Warm end to the year

A foggy and damp start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s with a few spots picking up on patchy fog. A cold front will move through the state later on today mixing out the fog. Clouds will stick around through the day with highs in the upper 40s. Tonight lows fall to the lower 40s. A mild day Thursday with highs in the lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Should be a very warm end to the year with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.

This weekend looks active! A few scattered showers are possible through the day Saturday with highs in the lower to mid 50s. As our next weather maker arriveds it’ll drop temperatures to the lower 30s with snow chances in the mix Sunday!

Should start off on a chilly note Monday with highs in the upper 30s. We climb to the mid 40s through mid week with sun and clouds.