Warm Friday before a weekend cooldown and early frost potential

THURSDAY

Sunny skies continue with highs in the mid-70s. Light winds from the east will make for a calm and pleasant fall day. Enjoy the mild weather as temperatures remain slightly above average for this time of year, offering a perfect day for outdoor activities.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds will persist, making for another tranquil night. While conditions remain dry, you may feel a bit of a chill as temperatures drop overnight.

FRIDAY

Friday will bring a more summer-like feel, with highs near 80°F. Winds will shift from calm to a light southwest breeze by the afternoon, keeping conditions warm and pleasant. It’s the last warm day before cooler air makes its presence felt, so take advantage of the sunshine!

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear with lows in the mid-50s. A light southwest wind will keep the night mild, though some cooler air is on the way. The clear skies will set the stage for a pleasant evening outdoors.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny with highs again reaching near 80°F. Southwest winds will be light at 5 to 10 mph, making for another great day to enjoy outdoor plans. However, a shift in the weather pattern is expected by the evening, as cooler air begins to push in.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase with a 30% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s. Winds from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph will add to the evening warmth before the cooler air starts to settle in by the end of the weekend.

SUNDAY

Much cooler with highs only reaching the low 70s, as a cold front moves through. West winds will pick up to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Expect a noticeable drop in temperature by the afternoon as autumn reasserts itself. Despite the sunshine, the cooler air will remind us that winter is not far off.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy and cooler with lows dropping into the mid-40s. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will make for a much chillier night. Frost could be possible in some areas early next week as the coldest air of the season settles in.

SEVEN DAY FORECAST

The weekend warmth will quickly give way to much cooler conditions as a cold front moves through on Sunday. Temperatures will drop significantly into the low 70s during the day and mid-40s at night. The early part of next week could bring the first frost of the season, with lows potentially dipping into the 30s. Dry conditions persist through most of the forecast, with only isolated rain chances Saturday night into Sunday.