Warm Monday, much needed rain returns mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures look to remain above average over the next several days.

This morning:

Parts of the state are seeing some light cirrus clouds overhead, mainly south of I-70. Clear skies over the northern portions of the state have allowed temperatures to dip to the upper 50s. A few areas of fog could be possible over northern counties this morning.

Monday:

The rest of our Monday looks bright and seasonably warm, with highs returning to the lower/middle 80s across much of the state.

Monday night:

Mainly clear and comfortable, with lows falling to the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Tuesday:

A closed low will slide down from our northwest very slowly through the day. Much of Tuesday will be dry, but clouds will increase making for a rather gloomy afternoon. Isolated showers/storms will move in by the evening hours.

Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Wednesday:

A second system sliding up from the southwest will provide numerous rain/storm chances through the day.

A few storms could be on the strong side. Much of the state is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging wind is the primary concern, but a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Total rainfall could be nice – with most of the state pick up at least a 0.10″ of rainfall. Some areas could see 1″ or more!.

Highs top out in the middle 70s for the afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Cloudy with a few light showers on Thursday. Highs will top out in the 70s. Dry pattern setting up for the remainder of the extended, with highs near 80° for the end of the week and into the weekend.

8-14 day rain:

It’s not looking promising for the long term. 7 day rainfall looks nice due to our Tuesday/Wednesday rain, but 8-14 day outlook looks to be dry heading into the start of October.