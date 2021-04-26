Weather

Warm start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-40s! A few clouds through the morning and afternoon with sunshine galore. Highs Monday will top out in the mid-70s. Monday night should be a mild one with lows in the upper 50s with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be another very warm day with highs warming to the lower 80s! Plenty of sunshine through the afternoon! Could be breezy at times as we have an approaching cold front. Lows will fall to the lower 60s.

A cold front will move through the state Wednesday bringing in some soaking rains with showers and storms. Highs will cool to the mid-70s. More rain during the day Thursday with highs continuing to cool to 60s. Rain should move out just in time for Friday with highs in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A beautiful weekend with highs returning to the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday with minimal rain chances!