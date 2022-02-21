Weather

Warm start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A great start to the week is on tap with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with clear skies. It should be a fantastic afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and a mostly sunny sky. We could see a few showers tonight as a cold front approaches the state. Lows will fall to the lower 50s.

Expect a wet start to the day Tuesday with widespread showers. We could see an isolated gusty storms in the southern half of the state with heavy rain as well. Highs will still remain mild with most spots in the upper 50s. Temperatures will fall as a cold front pushes through the state. By Tuesday evening, lows will bottom out in the mid teens.

By midweek, we’re looking cooler and dry with highs in the mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next system arrives Thursday, bringing the next chance of snow. We could see some accumulations out of this as well. Highs will continue to fall with most spots by the end of the week in the lower 30s.