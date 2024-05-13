Warm start to the week, storms return Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will run 5-10 degrees above average for much of the week.

This morning:

We’re starting the work week off with mainly clear and mild conditions. Temperatures are hovering in the lower 60s across much of central Indiana.

Monday:

Mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day, with clouds gradually increasing this afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could creep into western Indiana by very late in the afternoon.

High temperatures will pop out into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday night:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous later tonight into the overnight hours. No severe weather is expected; however, we likely will have some heavy downpours and some locally heavy rainfall. Overnight fall to the mid-60s

Tuesday:

An area of low pressure will track over the Midwest, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area on Tuesday. A few locally heavy downpours will be possible in some spots. Rainfall amounts could exceed one inch for some locations.

High temperatures will only top out in the lower 70s.

Wednesday:

Some lingering showers will hang on until early morning on Wednesday, but much of our Wednesday should be dry. High temperatures will hold into the low to mid-70s.

8 day forecast:

Another storm complex arrives late this week, bringing showers and thunderstorms very late Thursday and again into Friday. Right now, the weekend looks dry both days, with warm temperatures and highs near 80. We could see some action building back up early next week for Monday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.