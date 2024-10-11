Warm start to the weekend before cold air arrives | Oct. 11, 2024

TODAY

Sunny skies with highs near 80°F. Calm winds will become southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon, making for a warm and pleasant day. Temperatures will be well above average, so it’s a great day to enjoy outdoor activities before the cooler air arrives.

TONIGHT

Clouds will increase overnight, with lows falling into the mid-50s. A light southwest wind around 5 to 10 mph will keep the night mild. Dry conditions continue, but the incoming system will bring changes by the weekend.

TOMORROW

Another warm and sunny day with highs reaching the low 80s. Southwest winds will stay light at 5 to 10 mph, making it a great day for outdoor plans. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late Saturday night into early Sunday morning as a cold front moves in.

TOMORROW NIGHT

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms develops after 2 AM as the cold front approaches. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows around 60°F. Winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph will bring in moisture ahead of the front. Rain totals are expected to be light, but the chance of isolated storms exists.

SUNDAY

Showers will clear out early, leaving behind mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 70s, but cooler air is on the way. West-northwest winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. This cooler air signals the start of a major shift in the weather pattern as the coldest air of the fall season begins to move in.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Much cooler with mostly clear skies and lows dropping into the mid-40s. Northwest winds will remain at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, adding a chill to the night. This marks the arrival of a cold Canadian air mass, and frost could become a concern early next week.

MONDAY

The holiday will bring much cooler conditions, with highs only reaching the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will make it feel like fall has fully arrived. As the cold air settles in, it may be time to start preparing for the first frost of the season.

MONDAY NIGHT

A cold night is expected with clear skies and lows in the upper 30s. Winds will calm to around 5 mph, allowing temperatures to drop significantly. Some areas could experience frost, especially in rural regions, as the coldest air of the season takes hold.

7 DAY FORECAST

After a warm start to the weekend, temperatures will quickly fall behind a cold front, bringing much cooler air to the region. Highs will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s early next week, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Frost is possible by Monday night into Tuesday morning, marking the coldest air of the season so far. Scattered showers Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the only rain threat, but otherwise, dry conditions dominate.