Warm stretch continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and a fair sky! A great and almost summer-like afternoon, with highs contending with record-breaking warmth. Highs are to warm to the upper 70s with the record set at 76°. On Monday night, lows will cool to the lower 60s.

A cold front will approach the state Tuesday and spark up showers and storms during the afternoon. Not expecting any severe weather during the afternoon. Highs could still be in record-breaking territory with everybody in the mid-70s.

A more seasonal day ahead of us mid to late week with highs cooling by 20° Wednesday with everybody in the upper 50s. Should be quiet and dry with sun and clouds through the end of the week. Highs will also remain in the upper 50s.

This weekend we have rain. Late Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be raw with highs in the 50s to near 60° Sunday.