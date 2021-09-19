Weather

Warm Sunday, soggy Monday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An active weather week ahead with several rain chances in the forecasts along with much cooler temperatures by midweek.

Sunday:

We’ll start off with a beautiful, sun-filled sky across the state. Clouds will gradually increase through the afternoon. Highs reach the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday night:

Scattered showers arrive from the southwest and begin to fill into central Indiana late and into the overnight hours.

Lows fall to the upper 60s.

Monday:

Expect scattered showers and storms on and off throughout the day. No severe weather is expected, but the potential for heavy rain is possible. Thankfully, since we have been so dry, we shouldn’t need to worry about flooding issues.

Highs top out in the upper 70s.

8 day forecast:

A cold front dragging through the state will bring scattered showers and storms to the area on Tuesday. Again, the potential for some heavy rail will be possible. The front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some lingering showers will be possible Wednesday morning.

Much cooler air dives in for the first day of fall on Wednesday, with highs only in the middle 60s Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see a return to the lower 70s by the weekend.