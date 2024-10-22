Warm temperatures continue for now, cooling late week | Oct. 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will continue to run about 10° above average.

This morning:

It’s another morning of clear skies, but comfortable temperatures and light winds. Most areas are hovering into the mid and upper 40s and around the metro area, we are hovering around 50°.

Tuesday:

Surface high pressure remains in control through the day today, leaving us dry and warm. There is an elevated fire concern with the dry weather we have had for the last several weeks combined with gusts up to 30 mph at times today.

High temperatures will top out into the middle 70s, running about 10° above average for this time of year.

Tuesday night:

A boundary moves through the region late night into the overnight. We should be left with mainly quiet conditions, but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-50s.

Wednesday:

The cold front will continue to march through the state on Wednesday, allowing for a shot of cooler air to arrive by late in the afternoon. Before that happens, we should top out into the 70s before falling back into 60s late in the day.

Look for overnight temperatures Wednesday night to fall back to the mid-30s, allowing for some areas of frost.

Thursday:

Thursday will be a bit closer to the average temperature-wise for this time of year, with quiet conditions. High temperatures will top out into the mid-and upper 60s.

7 day forecast:

A quick moving cold front will slide to the region Friday morning, sparking scattered light showers around the area. High temperatures will top out in the lower 70s to wrap up the work week. We’ll get another shot of cooler air coming in for the weekend, bringing us back to near-normal levels with highs into the low 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

The long-term pattern looks to be very warm, with a return of near 70° readings to open up the work week next week. The 8- to 14-day outlook also has strong signals for above-normal temperatures leading into the first week of November.