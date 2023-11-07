Warm temperatures, lighter winds Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another round of 70s possible for Tuesday and Wednesday, turning sharply cooler late week.

This morning:

Quiet weather this morning. Winds have settled down quite a bit since Monday. Just a few clouds across the area as a cold front camps out over the state.

Temperatures are quite mild, hovering in the mid/upper 50s, which is where are average high temperatures should be.

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions expected for much of the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler compared to Monday, but will remain well above average. In addition, winds will be considerably lighter through the day. The record high for today is 76°, set back in 1915.

Tuesday night:

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions overnight. A few sprinkles will be possible, but overall we should be relatively quiet through daybreak, Wednesday.

Lows only fall to the low/mid 50s.

Wednesday:

Another very warm, and at times windy day. Like Monday, wind gusts could reach up to 30mph at times through the day.

Highs top out in the lower/middle 70s. The record high for Wednesday is 79° set up back in 2020.

A few showers will be possible Wednesday evening as a cold front swings through the state. Rain should be relatively light.

Thursday:

Much cooler temperatures are anticipated in the wake of the cold front passage. Temperatures will return to near normal levels, with highs only hitting the mid 50s.

8 day forecast:

Seasonable temperatures continue for Friday and into the weekend. Pattern should remain dry through early next week. Strong signals for a big warm up moving in for the middle of the week.