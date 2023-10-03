Warm through mid-week, big shot of Autumn cool coming this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Need rain chances late week will bring in a significant temperature change heading into the weekend.

This morning:

We’ve noted a few areas of light ground fog developing this morning. Not too much concern for additional development as the fog should be limited to river basins and low lying areas. Meanwhile, clear skies are noted on this morning’s inferred satellite.

Temperatures comfortably cool this morning, hovering in the middle/upper 50s.

Tuesday:

100% sunshine with temperatures running 10-15° above average. Highs top out in the middle 80s.

Tuesday night:

Clear and mild. Lows hover around 60°.

Wednesday:

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue for one more day, in what could potentially be our last round of 80° temperature for the season. Highs again top out in the mid 80s with a few clouds building in late in the day.

Thursday:

A cold front will swing through the state, bringing widespread showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rainfall amounts could reach between 0.50″-1.0″ in many locations across the state.

Temperatures will take a hit due to the rain and cloud cover, with highs only hitting the middle 70s.

8 day forecast:

Significantly cooler temperatures move in behind Thursday’s cold front. A few light showers will be around both Friday, and possibly Saturday morning. Friday’s highs will be closer to seasonal normals, while the weekend numbers will struggle to get out of the 50s.

Cool temperatures look to hang around through the first half of next week.