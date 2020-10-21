Warm Thursday, rain chances for Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a wet overnight for most of central Indiana, we warmed up for our Wednesday with some peaks of sunshine.

Wednesday night:

Another mild night is ahead under mostly cloudy skies. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Lows will only dip into the upper 50s.

Thursday:

A terrific warm Thursday is ahead for us as we will briefly return to a late summer-like feel. Partly cloudy skies will persist throughout the day as our high temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday:

Another system will move in Friday afternoon after a dry start to the day. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours. We can’t rule out isolated strong storms, but severe weather is not on the table at the moment.

Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

8 Day Forecast:

Daily chances for spotty showers and a few isolated storms are in place Saturday through Tuesday. Temperatures will be below normal through the weekend after Friday’s cold front passes through. We will remain on the cooler side through next week as well.