Warm Wednesday, cooler Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer temps continue for another day, with dry conditions continuing for the long term.

Wednesday:

Another summer like day, with temperatures running nearly 10° above average. An approaching cold front will bring a few clouds into the area later this afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 80s.

Wednesday night:

Cold front passage could bring a brief sprinkle to an isolated area, but otherwise we remain dry. Breezy winds out of the north will bring down some cooler temperatures overnight. Lows fall to the upper 40s.

Thursday:

Sunny but cooler day ahead. Highs top out around 70°.

Friday:

Dry weather continues, with warming temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

Holiday weekend:

Still looking pretty good for the weekend. Saturday looks dry and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Race day also quiet. Previously mentioned upper low continues to trend to our southeast – so the thinking is rain should stay well away from our area. Worst case scenario is a spotty afternoon shower Sunday afternoon – but would be few and far between. Memorial Day also looks dry with highs in the mid 80s.

8 day forecast:

Pattern remains quiet through the mid-week, with warming temperatures well into the middle, possibly upper 80s.