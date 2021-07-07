Weather

Warm Wednesday with a few storms possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another warm and muggy day with a few showers and storms popping up across the state.

WEDNESDAY: A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible early this morning. More scattered showers and storms pop up around the state later this afternoon. It doesn’t look like we’ll see severe weather, however, some of the showers and storms that do pop up this afternoon may contain some heavy rainfall. It’s going to be warm and muggy with highs in the middle to upper 80s. High humidity will make it feel much warmer.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms in the evening. It stays mild and muggy with lows falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY: A few more spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day Thursday. It’s going to be warm and muggy for the first part of the day. Humidity values drop later in the late afternoon and evening. Highs Thursday will be in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: It looks like we’ll end the week on a dry note. Humidity values drop a little more and it won’t feel as humid as it has all week. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Showers and storms are possible heading into the weekend. Temperatures stay in the lower 80s which is a little below normal for this time of the year. More rain chances continue into the first part of next week. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s for the first and middle part of next week.