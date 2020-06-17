Warm Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another cool start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. It’ll be another warm day with highs in the mid-80s with lots of sunshine! Mild and clear Wednesday night with lows in the lower to mid-60s.

Thursday highs will warm to the upper 80s with increasing humidity and increasing rain chances. A spotty shower or storm possible through the afternoon. We could see our first 90° day Friday with partly sunny skies and an isolated storm chance.

Better chance of storms for this weekend. Highs will still be warm with most spots in the upper 80s to near 90°. An isolated storm is possible Saturday. We officially welcome in summer Saturday as well! Sunday we hold a better chance of scattered storms with highs in the upper 80s.

Unsettled next week with scattered storms Monday. Highs will still remain warm with most in the mid-80s.