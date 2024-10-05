Warm weekend ahead, cool and dry conditions next week | Oct. 5, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running 10° above average this weekend.

This morning:

We’re starting off our weekend with nice temperatures across the state. Just a few mid-level clouds moving over the central portions of the state here this morning. Temperatures are hovering into the mid and upper 50s and even a few lower 60s.

Saturday:

Sunshine continues as we roll through our Saturday. Temperatures will be running about 10° above average as winds shift to the south. As a cold front approaches later on today, expect winds to pick up a bit with gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday night:

The surface cold front will be approaching the states, bringing a few clouds to the area and keeping us a little more mild compared to the past few mornings. Overnight lows will dip down to the low to mid-60s. Wind gusts will hover between 20 and 30 mph overnight.

Sunday:

The cold front will move through the state on Sunday, bringing with it partly cloudy conditions. Wind gusts again will range between 20 and 30 mph through the day. High temperatures will top out around 80°.

7 day forecast:

In the wake of the cold front from this weekend, temperatures returned back to near normal on the high end. High temperatures top out around 70° through Wednesday with sunshine through the first half of the week. Overnight lows will be running slightly below average, dipping down to the low to mid-40s for the first half of the week. Temperatures should jump to the mid-70s by the end of the week.

After some brief improvement from the remnants of Helene last weekend, drought conditions may return quickly with very limited rain chances over the next 7 days.

The 8-14 day outlook doesn’t offer much help, with below average precipitation expected through the middle of the month.