Weather

Warm with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A muggy start to Wednesday morning with patchy fog around for the commute. Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It’ll be another mostly cloudy day with an isolated shower or storm chance. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

Wednesday night, we could see a better chance for widespread rain which could linger through Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon highs will top out in the mid-80s with shower chances becoming more scattered during the afternoon.

Friday will be another similar day with highs in the mid-80s and shower chances during the day. We also start high school football Friday night and The Zone forecast for the most part will remain dry and muggy.

This weekend we carry over rain and storm chances with highs in the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday. Next week with looks to stay mainly dry with sunshine and highs warming to the upper 80s to near 90°.