Warmer and more humid Friday, storms return Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Weather remains quiet for much Friday, storms return Friday night.

This morning:

It’s another very pleasant start across much of the state here this morning. Clear skies, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity are hanging around for the next several hours.

Friday:

Clouds will increase as we go throughout the day today. We also expect the humidity to gradually increase as we get later in the day, but overall, it still should be a very nice day. High temperatures will top out into the mid-80s this afternoon.

Friday night:

An upper-level wave and cold front will move into the state for the overnight hours. We could see some light showers as early as mid-evening, with an increase in thunderstorm activity into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be sticky, only falling to the middle 70s.

Saturday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into at least the first half of Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible at times. There is also a marginal risk for severe storms with damaging straight-line wind and the potential for some larger hail, all in play for the first half of the weekend.

High temperatures will top out into the mid-80s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday:

Rain will pull out as we head into Saturday night, leaving cooler and drier air to funnel in behind the cold front. Expect lots of sunshine and very comfortable conditions for Sunday, with highs into the mid- and upper-70s.

8 day forecast:

Monday will be an excellent start to the shortened holiday workweek. Expect clear skies with northerly winds and highs into the upper 70s to around 80°. A warming trend is on tap for the remainder of the week. High temperatures will top out into the mid- and upper-80s on Tuesday, returning to 90 or near 90° starting Wednesday through the holiday weekend. Heat moves back as the dew points get higher, and that will increase rain and storm chances each and every day, starting in the middle of next week through the holiday.