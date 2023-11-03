Warmer and windy Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wind gusts could reach up to 30mph at times, Friday.

This morning:

A few clouds this morning and a strong southerly push are keeping temperatures above freezing this morning.

Friday:

We’ll start off the day with sunshine, with clouds building through the day. Conditions will be a bit more gusty through the day, with wind gusts exceeding 30mph at times.

Highs should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon – much closer to our seasonal average.

Friday night:

A weak system moving through will bring mostly cloudy skies overnight, and a few sprinkles from time to time.

Lows fall to the middle 40s.

Weekend:

Beautiful weather on tap for the weekend, with above average temperatures and lighter winds. Highs should reach the lower 60s on Saturday, and back to the middle 60s on Sunday. Both days will produce partly cloudy conditions.

8 day forecast:

Active pattern setting up early next week. Temperatures will run about 10° above average on Monday. A cold front pushing through will bring showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Just a slight cool down expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, with another shot of cooler air moving in for later in the week.