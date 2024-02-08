Warmer and windy Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Near record temperatures over the next couple of days.



Thursday:

Clouds have return to the area. Combined with quite a strong southerly flow, temperatures are running quite mild for this time of year for the morning hours.

Big headlines for the day will be the extremely mild temperatures – just shy of record territory (record high today is 68° – 1925), and gusty winds, where wind gusts could exceed 30mph – especially for northwestern portions of the area.

Thursday night:

A strong upper level system moving through could be enough to help squeeze out a few spotty showers across the area for the early evening hours.

Meanwhile, low temperatures will run quite mild, only falling to the lower 50s. This could potentially break a record high minimum of 48° set back in 1876.

Friday:

Much of the day should be quiet with mostly cloudy skies. We will remain breezy, but shouldn’t be as windy with gusts between 20-30mph. Highs top out in the lower 60s.

Weekend:

Another upper level wave moves through early Saturday morning, which could spark some scattered showers across the area.

The rest of the weekend appears dry, with cooling temperatures. Highs top out in the lower 50s Saturday and middle 40s Sunday.

8 day forecast:

A weak system moving through late Sunday night into Monday will spark light precipitation chances. We’re likely cold enough to see at least a mixed bag, and possible all snow for the early morning hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, we snap back to reality temperature wise for the rest of the extended, with highs near 40° through much of the week.

Long range pattern also looks chilly.