Weather

Warmer end to the week

A nice start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s. Should be a bright start for most with a mostly sunny sky. Highs today will trend warmer with most spots in the mid 80s today with a mostly sunny sky. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 60s. Should be a nice day Wednedsay as well with highs in the mid 80s with sunshine.

Highs through the end of the week look warm with temperatures in mid 80s with increasing humidity through the afternoon. Isolated rain chances arrive early Friday morning with highs in the mid 80s during the afternoon. It’ll get toasty this weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid to upper 80s with slightly humid conditions. The heat looks to stick around through the first half of next week with sunshine through Tuesday.