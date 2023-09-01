Warmer Friday ahead. 90’s return for the holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet pattern continues with near normal temperatures as we enter into the Labor Day weekend.

Friday:

Not bad to start off the morning. It is a bit crisp in spots, but overall, comfortable conditions during the pre-daybreak hours, with many areas falling as low as the lower 50s. Some areas could hit the upper 40s again before the sun comes up this morning.

A few areas of fog could be possible, especially north of the Indy metro area. Otherwise, we’re looking at another fantastic day ahead. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer, and humidity will be a touch higher.

Friday night:

Unlike last week, we’re looking at a very comfortable evening for highs school football across the state, with kickoff temperatures hovering around 80°.

The rest of the evening should be pretty nice, and not quite as cool in outlying areas.

Hot temperatures return:

Heat dome will move from the desert southwest into the central portions of the U.S. over the holiday weekend. This ridge won’t be quite as strong or pronounced as last week, so heat stress should be a little more manageable compared to our last stretch of hot weather.

Saturday:

Temperatures will begin to warm quickly. Humidity will be up a bit as well. Sunshine through the day with highs in the upper 80s/lower 90s.

Sunday:

Sunny hot and and little muggy. Highs top out in the lower 90s. Heat indices hover in the mid 90s.

8 day forecast:

Hot temperatures will continue for Labor Day, with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices into the mid/upper 90s. The heat looks to peak on Tuesday, with highs fliting with the mid 90s for many areas. A weak boundary mid-week could give us a low chance for showers/storms Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures look to remain above average for the end of the extended and the long term.