Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Warmer temperatures Wednesday

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several days of 80° high temperatures are in play in the extended forecast.

This morning:

Unlike the past few mornings, fog is not an issue. There are a few thin cloud draped across the state, but otherwise we are quiet for the early morning hours.

Temperatures are a bit warmer, too. Many areas are hovering in the upper 50s/lower 60s this morning.

Wednesday:

We expect a lot of sunshine through the day. There could be a few clouds rolling in very late this afternoon – especially in western portions of the state. Highs top out in the lower 80s across the state.

Wednesday night:

An upper level low spinning to our west may make it far enough east to spin up a few light showers later tonight – especially in western portions of the state.

Overnight lows won’t be a chilly, only falling to the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Thursday:

A mix of sun and clouds through the day, with warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 80s.

Friday:

Another mid-summer like day, with sunny conditions and highs in the middle 80s.

Weekend:

Quiet weather for the weekend with above average temperatures expected. Highs should top out around 80° both Saturday and Sunday.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures look to fall back to more seasonable levels early in the week. There’s also a slight chance showers both Tuesday and Wednesday – but with models not really agreeing much on timing and strength, our confidence remains low on any beneficial rain with this next system.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pattern flip toward 80-degree trend
Weather Blog /
Check it out: Faint glow...
Weather Stories /
Seasonable Tuesday, warmer this week
Weather Blog /
Terrific Tuesday ahead
Weather /
Terrific Tuesday around the corner,...
Weather Blog /
Warming back up mid-week
Weather Blog /
Quiet week ahead
Weather /
A pleasant but dry last...
News /