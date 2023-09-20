Warmer temperatures Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several days of 80° high temperatures are in play in the extended forecast.

This morning:

Unlike the past few mornings, fog is not an issue. There are a few thin cloud draped across the state, but otherwise we are quiet for the early morning hours.

Temperatures are a bit warmer, too. Many areas are hovering in the upper 50s/lower 60s this morning.

Wednesday:

We expect a lot of sunshine through the day. There could be a few clouds rolling in very late this afternoon – especially in western portions of the state. Highs top out in the lower 80s across the state.

Wednesday night:

An upper level low spinning to our west may make it far enough east to spin up a few light showers later tonight – especially in western portions of the state.

Overnight lows won’t be a chilly, only falling to the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Thursday:

A mix of sun and clouds through the day, with warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 80s.

Friday:

Another mid-summer like day, with sunny conditions and highs in the middle 80s.

Weekend:

Quiet weather for the weekend with above average temperatures expected. Highs should top out around 80° both Saturday and Sunday.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures look to fall back to more seasonable levels early in the week. There’s also a slight chance showers both Tuesday and Wednesday – but with models not really agreeing much on timing and strength, our confidence remains low on any beneficial rain with this next system.