Warmer temperatures Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some parts of the state could push close to 70° for the afternoon.

This morning:

Quiet and chilly conditions, but not quite as cold as Tuesday morning.

Mostly clear conditions are overhead as high pressure continues to settle in across the Midwest.

Wednesday:

Expect mostly sunny conditions through the day, with slightly higher winds – gusts could reach between 15-20mph.

Temperatures will be quite nice this afternoon, topping out in the upper 60s/lower 70s. The record high for today is 74° (1971).

Wednesday night:

Mostly clear and seasonably chilly overnight. Lows fall to the mid 30s.

Thursday:

Mostly sunny skies through the day. We’ll likely see clouds starting build in later in the afternoon and evening, as a cold front moves closer to the state. Highs top out in the mid 60s.

Friday:

Cold front will track through the state for the early morning hours, sparking scattered light showers for the first half of the day.

Much cooler temperatures will work into the state following the front. We’ll likely hit our highs shortly after Midnight Friday morning. Temperatures will slowly fall through the remainder of the day.

Weekend:

Dry, quiet and much cooler weekend on tap. Highs should hover in the lower 50s.

8 day forecast:

Another system works in early next week, producing showers late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures looks to dip a bit as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday.