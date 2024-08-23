Warmer temps Friday, steamy conditions return this weekend | Aug. 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A late season surge of Summer temperatures could bring the hottest air of the season.

This morning:

It’s another clear, quiet, and cool start this morning, but temperatures are not quite as chilly, especially in outlying areas, as in the past few mornings.

Friday:

Winds continue to shift to the south and southwest eventually, which we should allow for temperatures to warm closer to average this afternoon. Humidity will remain low, but temperatures will jump back to the middle 80s this afternoon.

Friday night:

Temperatures should be a little more mild this evening, with overnight lows falling to the mid-60s. We’ll start with clear skies and finish with partly cloudy conditions overnight.

Saturday:

The warming trend continues to open up the weekend on Saturday. Lots of sunshine, slightly more humid conditions, although not too bad, and highs topping out into the upper 80s with possible lower 90s in southern Indiana.

Sunday:

The heat dome continues to push closer to central Indiana. Highs should get back closer to the low 90s on Sunday. Humidity will also build throughout the day.

Extended forecast:

A heat wave will settle in here for the early portions of the week. The hottest days will be Monday and Tuesday, with many areas topping out into the mid-90s. With dew point temperatures into the mid-60s, we look for heat indices to go into the low hundreds on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Highlights look to continue as we head into Wednesday and Thursday with very limited chances for showers and thunderstorms over the extended forecast.