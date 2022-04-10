Weather

Warmer weather here, but it’ll be wet this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sunday brings a cool start, but a beautiful afternoon. A big warm-up gets kicked off today, but dry weather won’t last.

TODAY: The cold air will be short lived in the morning. Plenty of sunshine should be expected for much of the day. A southerly wind will get areas into the 50s by noon and into the low 60s in late afternoon.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers after midnight as the first of a few weather-makers moves in. Lows only drop to around 50.

MONDAY: Highs reach the upper 60s Monday with scattered showers.

WARMTH & RAIN: This week we’ll see spring-like temperatures, but it will be wet at times. Storms are even possible Wednesday.

8DAY FORECAST:

8-Day Forecast: The warm air is here through mid week. With this warmth, rain and storm chances will also be lingering. There are some indications that we will have to watch for some severe weather with a system in the middle of the week, but way to early for specifics and full impacts.