Warmer Wednesday, rain returns Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many areas could see highs near 70° Wednesday afternoon.

This morning:

Clouds have finally moved out of the area! Latest satellite imagery shows clear skies overnight.

We’ll keep an eye on visibilities this morning. Not much fog out there now, but there is chance for some light fog development . Any fog that develops should lift by daybreak.

Temperatures are running a bit cooler this morning due to the clearing, with most areas in the mid 40s.

Wednesday:

Beautiful day on tap, with partly cloudy conditions, and a return to above normal temperatures. Highs top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday night:

An approaching front will bring an increase in cloud cover for the evening hours. Showers along the front will move in from the west after Midnight, and arrive closer to daybreak for the metro area.

Lows fall the lower/middle 50s.

Thursday:

Soggy day on tap. Cold front will slowly move through the state, sparking numerous light/moderate showers through the day.

Temperatures will remain seasonal, with highs holding in the middle 60s.

Friday:

Some lingering showers will hang around for the morning hours as the cold front moves through. the rest of the day looks cloudy with few isolated showers possible for the afternoon/evening hours.

Highs top out in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Weekend:

some light showers are possible Saturday morning, especially for the northern portions of the state. temperatures will be seasonably cool, but overall a better weekend than the past two. Highs should hover around 60­° both days.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather for much of the week with near normal to above normal temperatures. Highs could surge to near 70° by the middle of next week.