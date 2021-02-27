Warmer weekend temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A little taste of spring on the final weekend of February, with temperatures flirting with 60°, and a few thunderstorms possible.

Saturday:

The first wave of rain has moved through the state early this morning. We should gradually clear the skies out late this morning, leaving us partly cloudy and mild this afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 50s.

Saturday night:

A warm front will push into the region late tonight, sparking showers for the southern half of the state. A few non-severe thunderstorms will be possible for overnight as well – specifically in the southern third of the state. Heavy rainfall rates of over an inch will be possible in southern Indiana, which could lead to some localized flooding.

Lows fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday:

Some leftover morning showers will still hang around, but much of the day should be beautiful, with some sunshine breaking out for the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 60s!

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather pattern with near normal temperatures to open up the month of March. Highs should hold in the mid-40s Monday and Tuesday, with 50s back on tap for the second half of the work week.