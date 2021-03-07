Warmer work week temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunshine continues for the next several days, with highs returning to the 60s to open up the work week.

Sunday:

Another sun-filled day across the area. Temperatures should run a few degrees warmer compared to Saturday, with highs topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the area.

Sunday night:

Mainly clear and seasonably chilly. Lows fall to the middle 30s.

Monday:

Big jump in temperatures as much warmer air surges into the Midwest behind a warm front. Expect highs to hit the lower 60s for the afternoon.

8-day forecast:

Mild and quiet weather continues through Wednesday evening. A cold front will march through the state Wednesday late night into Thursday, sparking windy conditions and scattered showers across the area. A few thunderstorms could be possible as well.

Slight cool down on tap for the end of the extended, but despite that, temperatures should remain above seasonal norms for this time of year for Friday into the weekend.