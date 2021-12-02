Weather

Warmest day of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid-40s with a partly cloudy skies. It should be a gorgeous afternoon with highs in the lower 60s with breezy conditions through the afternoon. Winds will be upwards of 20-30 mph.

Lows Thursday night will fall to the upper 30s.

Friday will be a great end to the week with highs in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies!

A seasonal but pleasant weekend with highs cooling to the upper 40s with loads of sunshine! The next chance of rain arrives Sunday with highs warming to 50°.

Cooler start next week with highs Monday in the upper 30s. The next bigger weather maker arrives Tuesday with a light wintry mix through midweek. Highs will hover in the upper 30s to lower 40s.