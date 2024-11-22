Warming by the end of the weekend

FRIDAY

Cloudy skies dominate the area today as colder air continues to filter in behind a departing system. A few light rain showers are possible, primarily east of a Kokomo to Indianapolis line. Highs this afternoon will struggle to reach the mid-40s, with a northwest wind around 10 to 15 mph and wind gusts up to 25 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloud cover persists overnight, with little change in temperatures as lows hover in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds will shift to a more westerly direction but remain light, offering little chance of clearing out the low clouds.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy skies stick around for much of Saturday, especially across the northern portions of the area. High temperatures will climb into the mid-40s, as light west-southwest winds prevail. Limited mixing in the lower levels means clouds may linger until late afternoon

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies develop as drier air filters into the region. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-30s, with calm winds aiding a cool and quiet night.

SUNDAY

A mix of sun and clouds will return Sunday, bringing a pleasant finish to the weekend. Temperatures will warm nicely into the mid-50s, with a south wind picking up slightly by the afternoon, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase as the next system approaches, bringing a 40% chance of rain after midnight. Overnight lows will remain mild, in the upper 40s, as south-southwest winds persist around 10 mph.

7 DAY FORECAST

A gradual warming trend carries us through the weekend, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s Sunday. Rain chances return Monday with a weak system bringing light showers. Temperatures will cool slightly behind this system midweek, with highs in the 40s and a chance of rain or snow by Wednesday or Thursday, though details remain uncertain