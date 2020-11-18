Warming temperatures late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures return to the 60’s as we approach the weekend.

Wednesday:

Sunny and dry conditions with slightly warmer temperatures and lighter winds this afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday night:

Clear, quiet and not as cold overnight. Lows fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s

Thursday:

Nice warmup settles in, with sunny conditions and well above average temperatures. Highs top out in the lower 60s.

8-day forecast:

Quiet weather pattern continues into Friday, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s to close out the workweek. A cold front sagging through the state will bring rain chances for the weekend. Isolated chances arrive late Saturday, with more widespread rain chances coming our way on Sunday. Temperatures remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s through the weekend, with colder air set to arrive early next week.