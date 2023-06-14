Warming temperatures return for end of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will jump back to above the seasonal average. A few rain chances are possible coming out of the weekend.

Wednesday:

Mid-level low that brought showers to the area Tuesday remains to our north. While most of the rain has pushed east, there’s still a lot of cloud cover overhead, which will likely stick around for much of the day. In addition, a few light showers can’t be ruled out later this afternoon.

Despite the cloud cover, temperatures should be much warmer than the first two days of the week, as we return to the mid/upper 70s.

Wednesday night:

Skies should quickly clear out, making for a quiet overnight. Lows fall to the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Thursday:

Sunny and much warmer day. Can’t rule out a stray afternoon shower/storm. Highs return to the mid/upper 80s.

Friday:

Slightly cooler, but plenty warm for the end of the week. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Weekend:

Warm weekend ahead, and for the most part, dry. There will be some showers/storms possible, but should hold off until Sunday evening/night. Highs crank back up to the mid 80s.

8 day forecast:

Some rounds of showers and storms are possible for Monday and Tuesday, although it appears best chance will be well south of the state for now. Above average temperatures look to continue into next week, with highs reaching the middle 80s. It also looks a little more humid as we head into the new work week as well.