Weather

Warming trend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few light showers are possible through Tuesday morning commute with temperatures in the mid-40s. Showers will quickly move out and will give way to mainly sunny skies through Tuesday afternoon.

Highs Tuesday will run cool with everyone in the upper 50s to near 60°. Tuesday night lows will fall to the mid-40s.

Quiet through the remainder of the workweek with temperatures trending to the middle 60s with sunshine. By Friday, highs are inching closer to the seasonal high with everyone in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

This weekend looks split with dry and sunny weather Saturday with highs nearing 70°. Mid-70s Sunday with scattered showers through the day. Temperatures are going to continue to warm to the middle to upper 70s with sunshine through Tuesday of next week!