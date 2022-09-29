Weather

Warming trend ahead!

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s with a few spots in the mid to upper 30s! A few select spots could be picking up on some patchy frost. We’ll have much more sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s this afternoon! Lows tonight will fall to the mid 40s. A great end to the work week with highs in the lower 70s with loads of sunshine!

A beautiful weekend! Highs will remain in the lower to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday with a slight breeze both days. Plenty of sunshine expected!

Dry and beautiful weather will continue through most of the work week next week with highs in the lower to mid 70s with loads of sunshine!