Warming trend begins today | Oct. 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures should run nearly 10° above average by the weekend.

This morning:

A freeze warning remains in effect until mid-morning as temperatures have fallen into the mid-30s across much of the state this morning under clear skies and calm winds.

Thursday:

We will be getting a warming trend on the backend of an area of high pressure, allowing for more of a southerly wind. High temperatures should return to the lower 60s, which is still below average but much closer to where we should be for this time of year.

Thursday night:

Another quiet and chilly night. Lows will fall to the mid and upper 30s, which should be cold enough for another round of patchy Frost outside of the metro area.

Friday:

Beautiful weather continues with back-to-normal temperatures for Friday. Expect lots of sunshine with highs into the mid-upper 60s to wrap up the work week.

This weekend:

Quiet in comfortable weather on the weekend. Look for high as the top out in the lower 70s on Saturday and into the mid-70s on Sunday, which is about 10° above average for this time of year.

7 day forecast:

Very warm temperatures continue into the new work week, with very limited rain chances expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the next seven days appear to be dry, there may be some hope in the next 8 – 14 days for some needed precipitation across the area. Our temperature pattern looks to remain well above average through the end of the month.