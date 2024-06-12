Warming trend begins Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Well above average setting up over the next several days.

This morning:

It’s a dry and comfortable start across the area this morning, with many waking up to numbers into the mid-50s and a clear sky. Some fog has been noted down along the Ohio River and thin clouds up in the northern portions of the state.

Wednesday:

Our warming trend continues today with mostly sunny skies above average temperatures. Humidity will remain low, and winds should be relatively light. Highs will top out into the mid-80s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Mostly clear skies and mild temperatures overnight, with lows only falling to the lows and mid-60s.

Thursday:

Mostly sunny for much of Thursday. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

There will be a cold front that drags through the state late Thursday night; this will likely be a line of storms across much of the Midwest. Damaging winds and large hail are possible, with a severe weather risk mainly in the northern and northwestern portions of the state.

Friday:

Friday should be a dry day after the cold front moves through quickly. Expect sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures, but still plenty hot enough. Highs will top out into the mid- and upper-80s.

This weekend:

An upper-level ridge and heat dome will be building as we head into the weekend and beyond. Expect highs into the mid- and upper-80s for Saturday. High temperatures top out into the lower 90s with high humidity on Sunday.

8 day forecast:

Next week looks hot with several rounds of 90° weather. The humidity will be sky high as well, allowing for daily afternoon chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The rainfall outlook is looking a bit better, especially for the northern portions of the state. While we’re not exceptionally dry at this point, we could use a little bit of rain. Some areas in the northern third of the state could see up to an inch to an inch and a half over the next seven days.

The 8- to 14-day outlook continues with the hot temperatures across much of the eastern half of the country. Rainfall amounts look to remain around average for this time of year through the middle of the month.