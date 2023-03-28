Warming trend begins!

A dry and quiet start to the morning with temperatures starting in the lower 30s. Skies will be bright with some sunshine around. Highs will warm to the lower 50s. There could be a stray shower chance this afternoon with most spots staying dry. Lows will bottom out in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be an even better day with highs warming to the lower to mid 50s with sunshine! By Thursday highs will warm to the lower 60s with loads of sunshine!

Friday we have our next weather maker with the potential of some strong to severe storms with all severe weather modes in play. Highs will warm to the mid 60s with storms arriving during the evening hours. Scatterd morning storms will linger through Saturday morning. We’ll salvage the afternoon with breezy conditions with highs in the mid 50s. Highs will remain in the upper 50s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs will warm to the mid to upper 60s through early next week with sunshine and a chance of showers Tuesday.